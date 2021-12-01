 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Glass cosmetic bottle with pipette lies on the surface of the water. Top view of drop falls into water and diverging circles of water on blue background. Sample of packaging for design, advertising.4k

V

By V.K.Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207106
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV448.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Eucalyptus oil isolated. Eucalyptus oil with leaves on a white background. Cosmetics and aromatic essential oils with eucalyptus extract
hd00:08Eucalyptus oil isolated. Eucalyptus oil with leaves on a white background. Cosmetics and aromatic essential oils with eucalyptus extract
Cosmetic oil drips from a pipette into a glass bottle against a background of blurred green leaves. The drop shows the reflection of green leaves. Hemp oil dripping from a dropper.
hd00:20Cosmetic oil drips from a pipette into a glass bottle against a background of blurred green leaves. The drop shows the reflection of green leaves. Hemp oil dripping from a dropper.
Macro shot essential oil dripping from a pipette on blurry natural background. Extreme close up hand taking transparent oil from a brown glass bottle
4k00:24Macro shot essential oil dripping from a pipette on blurry natural background. Extreme close up hand taking transparent oil from a brown glass bottle
Woman hand pouring eucalyptus essential oil into bottle on grey table
hd00:08Woman hand pouring eucalyptus essential oil into bottle on grey table
Natural lavender flower oil. Alternative medicine. Handmade cosmetics. A pipette with oil in hand, a dark glass bottle and lavender flowers on a wooden table.
4k00:11Natural lavender flower oil. Alternative medicine. Handmade cosmetics. A pipette with oil in hand, a dark glass bottle and lavender flowers on a wooden table.
Eucalyptus oil isolated. Eucalyptus oil with leaves on a white background. Cosmetics and aromatic essential oils with eucalyptus extract
hd00:14Eucalyptus oil isolated. Eucalyptus oil with leaves on a white background. Cosmetics and aromatic essential oils with eucalyptus extract
Cosmetic oil drops dripping in brown amber glass bottle, close up, aromatherapy, natural organic cosmetic, phytotherapy concept.
4k00:06Cosmetic oil drops dripping in brown amber glass bottle, close up, aromatherapy, natural organic cosmetic, phytotherapy concept.
Natural organic cosmetic concept, aromatherapy, phytotherapy, close up view pipette with cosmetic oil dripping in brown bottle.
4k00:08Natural organic cosmetic concept, aromatherapy, phytotherapy, close up view pipette with cosmetic oil dripping in brown bottle.

Related video keywords