0
Stock video
Face of middle aged Millennial woman with natural makeup and blue eyes. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face opening and closing her eyes. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083207064
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|203.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:16Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl Slow Motion
4k00:17Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
4k00:12Close up portrait of beautiful young woman running hand through hair blowing in wind on tropical beach slow motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:06Bright blue eye of middle aged Millennial woman with beautiful iris opening. Attractive mature female face with natural makeup and wrinkles looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:09Face of middle aged Millennial woman smiling at camera with friendly blue eyes. Beautiful and happy mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face laughing. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:13Face of happy middle aged Millennial woman smiling at camera with blue eyes. Friendly mature female portrait with natural makeup and wrinkles on attractive face laughing. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:08Face of middle aged Millennial woman widening shocked or afraid blue eyes. Mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera in shock or fear. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:06Face of middle aged Millennial woman with natural makeup opening one blue eye. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:12Face of middle aged Millennial woman frowning and looking angry with blue eyes. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
Related video keywords
4kattractivebeautifulbeautyblueblue eyesblue irisbrightcaucasiancloseclose-upcloseupeyeeyeballeyebroweyelasheyelasheseyeseyes close upeyes macrofacefemalegirlgreenhumanirislookmacromakeupmaturemiddle agednaturalopenpeopleportraitpupilretinasenior citizenskinslow motionviewvisionwhitewomanwrinklewrinkles