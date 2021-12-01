0
Stock video
Bright blue eye of middle aged Millennial woman with beautiful iris opening. Attractive mature female face with natural makeup and wrinkles looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083207058
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|119.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12A man affectionately strokes his pet dog as they lay down together outdoors in the early morning sunshine. In slow motion.
4k00:14Close-up portrait of a young man. Blue eyes of a young guy close-up, natural beauty. The young guy looks at the camera, blinks, and smiles. Full-face view. Warm color, slow motion. 4K
hd00:09Natural Beauty Ginger Woman is running on golden Field happily, enjoying Nature. Amazing Woman touching her long Red Hair, smiling Charmingly. Looking Happy, feeling Liberty at Countryside. Emotions.
4k00:21Close up of female eye. Authentic candid real woman outside in nature or on street, look up at sky with clear blue eyes. Beautiful mindfulness concept. Human feelings and emotions
hd00:13Beautiful girl with red lips wears sunglasses outdoors glasses and looking up, enjoying the sun. Sunlight creates a rainbow reflection in the frame. Her sunglasses reflect trees and blue sky.
4k00:32Macro Close-up eye blinking. Slow Motion, 120 fps. Young Woman is opening and closing her beautiful eye.
hd00:08Back View of Ginger Woman with long Hair is walking on golden Field thoughtfully, enjoying Nature. Amazing Red-Haired Woman walking on golden Field in a stylish Outfit. Feeling Liberty at Countryside.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Face of middle aged Millennial woman with natural makeup and blue eyes. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face opening and closing her eyes. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:09Face of middle aged Millennial woman smiling at camera with friendly blue eyes. Beautiful and happy mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face laughing. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:13Face of happy middle aged Millennial woman smiling at camera with blue eyes. Friendly mature female portrait with natural makeup and wrinkles on attractive face laughing. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:08Face of middle aged Millennial woman widening shocked or afraid blue eyes. Mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera in shock or fear. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:06Face of middle aged Millennial woman with natural makeup opening one blue eye. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
4k00:12Face of middle aged Millennial woman frowning and looking angry with blue eyes. Beautiful mature female portrait with wrinkles on attractive face looking at camera. Macro extreme close up, 4K.
Related video keywords
4kattractivebeautifulbeautyblueblue eyesblue irisbrightcaucasiancloseclose-upcloseupeyeeyeballeyebroweyelasheyelasheseyeseyes close upeyes macrofacefemalegirlgreenhumanirislookmacromakeupmaturemiddle agednaturalopenpeopleportraitpupilretinasenior citizenskinslow motionviewvisionwhitewomanwrinklewrinkles