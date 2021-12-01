 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Storks flying on rice field in Vietnam

M

By MingKin

  • Stock footage ID: 1083206956
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4400.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.8 MB

Related stock videos

Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Bees flying, close-up view, slow-motion
hd00:18Bees flying, close-up view, slow-motion
Seagull bird flying slow motion with sunset.
hd00:57Seagull bird flying slow motion with sunset.
Close up of one honey bee flying around honeysuckle flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion
hd00:17Close up of one honey bee flying around honeysuckle flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion
Slow motion of honeybee busy in rape seed flower in spring field
hd00:11Slow motion of honeybee busy in rape seed flower in spring field
DOVES Flying Pack 4K animation on Green screen Background - Realistic Flock of birds flying - Multiple animations - Pigeons Flying
4k01:00DOVES Flying Pack 4K animation on Green screen Background - Realistic Flock of birds flying - Multiple animations - Pigeons Flying
Honey Bee Isolated Flying over a Green Screen
4k00:30Honey Bee Isolated Flying over a Green Screen
Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion
4k00:24Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:09Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:20Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:12Barn Owl, tyto alba, Adult in flight, Normandy, Slow Motion 4K
Eurasian Tawny Owl, strix aluco, Adult in Flight, Normandy, Slow motion 4K
4k00:14Eurasian Tawny Owl, strix aluco, Adult in Flight, Normandy, Slow motion 4K

Related video keywords