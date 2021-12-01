0
Stock video
Caucasian woman using smartphone scan on computer laptop and high five with boyfriend for successful purchasing online shopping on bed. happy cheerful couple lifestyle at home
w
- Stock footage ID: 1083206848
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|139.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Portrait of happy hipster woman typing by mobile phone outdoors. Closeup cheerful girl walking with smartphone in urban background. Smiling lady holding cellphone in hands outside.
hd00:07Young woman having video call via tablet talking to mom. friends, facetime, online, internet, long distance communication, chatting concept. skype chatting with grandmother
4k00:17Attractive young woman with glasses listening to music in headphone use smartphone at city walk sunset look around smile portrait close up slow motion
4k00:10Beautiful caucasian woman in beige sweater sitting on a blue sofa and using smartphone or cell phone in modern room. Tapping, scrolling, watching video, content, bloggs.
4k00:14Mock-up for Tracking or Watching Content Close-up. Modern Life of Caucasian Lady Indoors House. Swiping Left and Center Click for Web Surfing of Store. Pov or Point of View to News Message for Reading
4k00:05Happy young Caucasian family with three kids wave to friends talking during smartphone video call at home slow motion.
4k00:17Close up of lonely young woman lying on sofa and using smartphone at night. Depressed millennial female starring at mobile phone screen and thinking. Concept of painful brokeup.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:19Woman in smart connected home using phone online internet of everything to enjoy a digital lifestyle
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
4k00:10Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:09Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
4k00:12Depressed man sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:09Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:10Happy Caucasian couple of love is celebrating together on the bedroom at home, man giving a present gift box to his girlfriend for surprise on Valentine's ,anniversary, birthday