 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Caucasian woman using smartphone scan on computer laptop and high five with boyfriend for successful purchasing online shopping on bed. happy cheerful couple lifestyle at home

w

By winnievinzence

  • Stock footage ID: 1083206848
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV139.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of happy hipster woman typing by mobile phone outdoors. Closeup cheerful girl walking with smartphone in urban background. Smiling lady holding cellphone in hands outside.
4k00:13Portrait of happy hipster woman typing by mobile phone outdoors. Closeup cheerful girl walking with smartphone in urban background. Smiling lady holding cellphone in hands outside.
Young woman having video call via tablet talking to mom. friends, facetime, online, internet, long distance communication, chatting concept. skype chatting with grandmother
hd00:07Young woman having video call via tablet talking to mom. friends, facetime, online, internet, long distance communication, chatting concept. skype chatting with grandmother
Attractive young woman with glasses listening to music in headphone use smartphone at city walk sunset look around smile portrait close up slow motion
4k00:17Attractive young woman with glasses listening to music in headphone use smartphone at city walk sunset look around smile portrait close up slow motion
Beautiful caucasian woman in beige sweater sitting on a blue sofa and using smartphone or cell phone in modern room. Tapping, scrolling, watching video, content, bloggs.
4k00:10Beautiful caucasian woman in beige sweater sitting on a blue sofa and using smartphone or cell phone in modern room. Tapping, scrolling, watching video, content, bloggs.
Mock-up for Tracking or Watching Content Close-up. Modern Life of Caucasian Lady Indoors House. Swiping Left and Center Click for Web Surfing of Store. Pov or Point of View to News Message for Reading
4k00:14Mock-up for Tracking or Watching Content Close-up. Modern Life of Caucasian Lady Indoors House. Swiping Left and Center Click for Web Surfing of Store. Pov or Point of View to News Message for Reading
Happy young Caucasian family with three kids wave to friends talking during smartphone video call at home slow motion.
4k00:05Happy young Caucasian family with three kids wave to friends talking during smartphone video call at home slow motion.
Close up of lonely young woman lying on sofa and using smartphone at night. Depressed millennial female starring at mobile phone screen and thinking. Concept of painful brokeup.
4k00:17Close up of lonely young woman lying on sofa and using smartphone at night. Depressed millennial female starring at mobile phone screen and thinking. Concept of painful brokeup.
Elegant beautiful woman texting on smartphone in the city
hd00:15Elegant beautiful woman texting on smartphone in the city

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Woman in smart connected home using phone online internet of everything to enjoy a digital lifestyle
4k00:19Woman in smart connected home using phone online internet of everything to enjoy a digital lifestyle
Happy young brunette girl is standing in a department store and texting a message on a smartphone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Happy young brunette girl is standing in a department store and texting a message on a smartphone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Caucasian couple working on computer laptop together on a bed. woman typing work.
4k00:10Caucasian couple working on computer laptop together on a bed. woman typing work.
Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
4k00:13Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:10Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
4k00:09Upset boyfriend sitting on the edge of the bed after argument. Man looking unhappy and tired of fighting with girlfriend
Depressed man sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:12Depressed man sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
4k00:09Depressed woman sitting on the edge of the bed after the fight, young Caucasian couple ignoring each other, unhappy boyfriend and girlfriend have an argument, concept of broken heart on valentine's
Happy Caucasian couple of love is celebrating together on the bedroom at home, man giving a present gift box to his girlfriend for surprise on Valentine's ,anniversary, birthday
4k00:10Happy Caucasian couple of love is celebrating together on the bedroom at home, man giving a present gift box to his girlfriend for surprise on Valentine's ,anniversary, birthday
Happy couple using laptop for online shopping at home. technology and e-commerce, easy living concept
4k00:11Happy couple using laptop for online shopping at home. technology and e-commerce, easy living concept

Related video keywords