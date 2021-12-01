0
Stock video
Homework With Laptop Computer.Focused Little Cute Kid Studying at Table doing homework Preschooler Girl Drawing on Paper Elearning Remote Education on the Quarantine Concept Distance course
P
By Panksvatouny
- Stock footage ID: 1083206830
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Little asian girl creates movement for mechanical robotic hand in school laboratory. Educational Technology Concept.
4k00:20Cute children use laptop for education, online study, home studying, Boy and Girl have homework at distance learning. Lifestyle concept for Family quarantine covid-19. Father helps daughter and son.
4k00:33Cute children use laptop for education, online study, home studying, Boy and Girl have homework at distance learning. Lifestyle concept for Family quarantine covid-19. Mother helps daughter and son.
4k00:18Two Muslim girl is studying online via the internet on tablet in living room at home, Asian elementary school children watching computer tablet. Concept of education at home. Close-up on the face kid
4k00:10Homeschool Asian little young girl learning online class from school teacher by digital remote internet meeting due to coronavirus pandemic. Kid looking computer laptop screen that woman teaching.
4k00:13Homeschooling Asian little young girl student learning virtual internet online class from school teacher by remote meeting due to COVID pandemic. Female teaching math by using headphone and whiteboard
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Curious Cute Preschool Kid Girl Using Digital Tablet Technology Device Lying On Sofa Alone. Small Child Hold Pad Computer Surfing Internet Play Game At Home. Children Tech Addiction Concept
4k00:11Adorable Kid Girl Using Digital Tablet Watching Cartoons at Home. Close up Portrait of Cute Child Playing Game on Tablet PC Relaxing on Sofa
4k00:22Distance Education Online Learning Lesson Concept. Cheerful Cute Preschool Child Little Girl Kid Drawing on Paper Using Laptop Elearning on Quarantine Self-isolation concept at Pandemic
4k00:10Preschooler Girl Playing Games Using Digital Tablet Lying On Sofa Alone. Curious Little Kid Girl Hold Pad Computer Watching Video At Home Children Education Or Tech Internet Addiction Concept
4k00:10Happy Family Young Mum And Cute Little Kid Daughter Use Digital Tablet Technology Device Look At Screen, Mother With Child Surfing Internet Play Game Laying On Sofa At Home
hd00:12Curious Little Kid Girl Using Digital Pad Entertainment Device Sitting On Sofa Alone. Small Child Hold Pad Computer Playing Games At Home. Children Tech Addiction Concept
4k00:12Curious Cute Preschool Kid Girl Using Digital Tablet Technology Device Sitting On Sofa Alone. Small Child Hold Pad Computer Surfing Internet Play Game At Home. Children Tech Addiction Concept
Related video keywords
alone houseamerican teachapplication lifecasual lookingchildchildhoodchildhood conceptchildrencommunication softwarecomputercomputer webcamcourse onlinecuriousdaughterdevicedevice lifestyledigitaldigital knowledgedistance educationeducationelearning classelectronic gadgetevent zoomfamily daughterfocus laptopgirlgirl homeworkhome tutorindoorsinternetkidkid notesknowledgelittlelittle girllittle peoplemedianotebook personpreschoolpreschool exercisepreschooler writingpupil schoolquarantine schoolgirlschoolchild videocallsmartsmart learnstudy usingteacher videotechnology virtual