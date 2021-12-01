0
Stock video
Funny Euphoric Young Woman Customer Celebrating Winning Bid Or Getting an Ecommerce Shopping Offer On Laptop. Excited Girl Winner Looking At Laptop Celebrating Success Concept
P
By Panksvatouny
- Stock footage ID: 1083206827
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|499.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
4k00:16Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:21Cute young woman uses interactive VR headset, amaze and enjoys virtual reality. Wearing VR glasses or helmet to watch 360 video or play video game. Retro neon lighting, abstract background. Close up
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
4k00:23Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
4k00:13Three cheerful young women are walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Young Pretty Girl Uses Virtual Reality Glasses. Sitting in Dark Room With Neon Light Playing Games With VR Headset Virtual simulation and training application. New Type Training
4k00:10Happy Family Young Mum And Cute Little Kid Daughter Use Digital Tablet Technology Device Look At Screen, Mother With Child Surfing Internet Play Game Laying On Sofa At Home
4k00:14Smiling Girl Student Wear Headphone Study Online With Internet Teacher Learn Language Talk Looking at Laptop, Focused Young Woman Make Video Call Tutoring Write Notes, Teaching Concept
4k00:16Young Woman have difficulty falling asleep Checking Mobile Phone A Young Woman Lies in Bed at Night and Cannot Sleep Insomnia a Sleep Disorder Concept Smartphone Addiction
4k00:18Open Female Brown Eyes With Makeup with Brown Eyebrows and Black Long Lashes Young Woman Opens Her Eyes Slow Motion Extreme Close-up
4k00:16Excited Young Woman Winner Looks At laptop Celebrates Online Success Sits On Sofa At Home. Euphoric Lady Gets New Distance Job Opportunity, Reads Good News In Email, Rejoices Victory, Feels Motivated
4k00:19Open Female Brown Eyes With Makeup with Brown Eyebrows and Black Long Lashes Slow Motion Extreme Close-up
Related video keywords
achievement celebrateapp notificationapplication approvedapplication jobastonishedauction bidbargainbest dealbusiness triumphecstatic personemail receiveemotions conceptexcitedexcited shoppergirlgoal readinggood luckhome joyinternet surpriseinternet webjob satisfactionlaptoplaptop girllottery gameluck conceptlucky prizemillennial funnew softwareonline shoppingoverjoyed womanpositivepositive emotionspositive lifestylesale technologyshocking discountsocial videospecial offersstudent scholarshipsuccesssuccess technologysuccessful newssurprised girlwinnerwomanwoman euphoriawoman portraitwow customeryes happy