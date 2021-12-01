 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Relaxed Young Woman Using Smart Phone Surfing Social Media, Checking News, Playing Mobile Games or Texting Messages Sitting On Sofa. Millennial Lady Spending Time At Home With Cell Gadget Technology

P

By Panksvatouny

  • Stock footage ID: 1083206824
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV807.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
4k00:12Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Same model in other videos
Exhausted Or Bored Young Sleepy Woman Falls Down On Sofa. Apathetic Tired Lazy Lady Sleeping On Couch At Home Alone. Funny Girl Lying Asleep Feeling Lack Of Motivation, Fatigue Or Depression Concept
4k00:05Exhausted Or Bored Young Sleepy Woman Falls Down On Sofa. Apathetic Tired Lazy Lady Sleeping On Couch At Home Alone. Funny Girl Lying Asleep Feeling Lack Of Motivation, Fatigue Or Depression Concept
Funny Euphoric Young Woman Customer Celebrating Winning Bid Or Getting an Ecommerce Shopping Offer On Laptop. Excited Girl Winner Looking At Laptop Celebrating Success Concept
4k00:12Funny Euphoric Young Woman Customer Celebrating Winning Bid Or Getting an Ecommerce Shopping Offer On Laptop. Excited Girl Winner Looking At Laptop Celebrating Success Concept
Happy Young Woman Wears Headset Making Distance Online Video Conference Call. Female Internet Teacher Doing Distant Chat Working From Home. Tutoring Write Notes, Teaching Concept
4k00:24Happy Young Woman Wears Headset Making Distance Online Video Conference Call. Female Internet Teacher Doing Distant Chat Working From Home. Tutoring Write Notes, Teaching Concept
Exhausted Or Bored Young Funny Girl Falls Down On Sofa. Woman Lying Asleep Feeling Lack Of Motivation, Fatigue Or Depression Concept Tired Overworked Person At Home Alone
4k00:07Exhausted Or Bored Young Funny Girl Falls Down On Sofa. Woman Lying Asleep Feeling Lack Of Motivation, Fatigue Or Depression Concept Tired Overworked Person At Home Alone
Millennial Woman Laying In Bed Holding Cellphone, Swiping Photos In Online Dating App Typing Message In Social Networks. Smartphone Addiction, Loneliness. Staring At Mobile Phone Screen At Night
4k00:17Millennial Woman Laying In Bed Holding Cellphone, Swiping Photos In Online Dating App Typing Message In Social Networks. Smartphone Addiction, Loneliness. Staring At Mobile Phone Screen At Night
laughing Young Woman Wears Headset Conference Calling On Laptop Talks With Online Teacher Studying, Lady Student Learning Using Computer Webcam Chat Makes Notes. Distance education concept
hd00:13laughing Young Woman Wears Headset Conference Calling On Laptop Talks With Online Teacher Studying, Lady Student Learning Using Computer Webcam Chat Makes Notes. Distance education concept
Young Woman Language Distance Teacher Online Tutor Wear Headphone Conferencing On Laptop Communicate With Student By Webcam Video Call Chat Explain Course Help e Learning Computer Education Concept
4k00:26Young Woman Language Distance Teacher Online Tutor Wear Headphone Conferencing On Laptop Communicate With Student By Webcam Video Call Chat Explain Course Help e Learning Computer Education Concept
Young Woman Holding Credit Card Using Instant Mobile Payments at Home. Smiling Beautiful Girl Customer Shopper Making Purchase on Smart Phone Receiving Cashback Concept. E-banking App Service
4k00:13Young Woman Holding Credit Card Using Instant Mobile Payments at Home. Smiling Beautiful Girl Customer Shopper Making Purchase on Smart Phone Receiving Cashback Concept. E-banking App Service

Related video keywords