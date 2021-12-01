0
Stock video
Beautiful mountains and autumnal trees
t
By taka1022
- Stock footage ID: 1083206647
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|97.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|19.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
hd00:12Beautiful sunrise over wild forest mountains in summer morning in New Zealand nature Time lapse
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
4k00:36Aerial view of Santa Monica Pier shoreline on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Related video keywords
autumn leavesbeautifulblue skybrightclimatecloudsecoecologyemptyenvironmentenvironmental problemsforestsgreenshikingimagejapanlandscapeleaveslightmountain climbingmountain peaksmountain trailsmountainsnatural energynatureno peopleorangeredrefreshingridgesshadowsskysunsunlightsunnysunshineswaytreestrekkingwindyellow