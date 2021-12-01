 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pouring champagne into a glass. Champagne and fireworks. Concept new year

d

By denis kalinichenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083206617
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV134.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking dark Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
4k00:22Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking dark Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
Opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Slow motion 240 fps.. Full HD 1080p.
hd00:10Opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Slow motion 240 fps.. Full HD 1080p.
Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
4k00:20Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
4k00:25Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
Champagne. One Flute with Sparkling Wine. Pouring Champagne over golden Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Celebrating. Glass of champagne close up. Slow motion 4K UHD video
4k00:28Champagne. One Flute with Sparkling Wine. Pouring Champagne over golden Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Celebrating. Glass of champagne close up. Slow motion 4K UHD video
Champagne slow motion pour with Christmas lights and lens flare.
hd00:15Champagne slow motion pour with Christmas lights and lens flare.
Champagne explosion. Man hand opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Champagne bottle closeup. Success celebrating. Slow motion video full hd 1080
hd00:28Champagne explosion. Man hand opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Champagne bottle closeup. Success celebrating. Slow motion video full hd 1080
FEW SHOTS! Opening a champagne. New Year's party pouring champagne. Lighting candle.
hd00:11FEW SHOTS! Opening a champagne. New Year's party pouring champagne. Lighting candle.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Stop motion video of Pouring champagne from bottle to glasses on pink background. Celebration Cristmas concept. Vertical video.
4k00:10Stop motion video of Pouring champagne from bottle to glasses on pink background. Celebration Cristmas concept. Vertical video.

Related video keywords