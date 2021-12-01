 
0

Stock video

Row of lounging chairs with Asian woman thinking idea for working and typing on laptop and Blurred background skyscraper in city with sky.

S

By Shine Nucha

  • Stock footage ID: 1083201340
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

