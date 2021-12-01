 
0

Stock video

Asian woman working with laptop sitting row of lounging chairs area with pool and Blurred background modern city and Sky during summer vacation.

S

By Shine Nucha

  • Stock footage ID: 1083201331
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

