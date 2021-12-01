0
Stock video
Sunset downtown Florianopolis, Brazil. World travel destination. International travel. Florianopolis Santa Catarina. Aerial landscape of landmark bridge historic centre at downtown city Florianópolis
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083201130
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Aerial shot of vehicles on street amidst buildings by river, drone flying backward from Manhattan against sky during sunset - New York City, New York
4k00:31 Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at sunset. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline in the background. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:10Dubai, UAE - November 24, 2020 : Dubai Museum. The Museum of the Future at sunset with cloudy and beautiful sky. Dubai Metro rail passing through.
4k00:46New York timelapse with Brooklyn Bridge going through sunset, twilight and night, while boats sail the East River.
4k00:13Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at sunset. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline in the background. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
Related video keywords
aerialarchitecturebluebrazilbrazilianbridgebridgesbuildingcentrecitycityscapecoloredcolorfuldestinationdowntownduskeuropeeveningfamousflorianopolisflorianópolisflorianópolis brazilhistoricinternationallandmarklandscapelatin americalisbonmorningportugalredriversanta catarinaskyskylinesouthsouth americastructuresunrisesunsetsuspensiontourismtraffictransporttransportationtravelurbanviewworldyellow