0
Stock video
Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with grey cubes and yellow wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083197905
Video clip length: 00:59FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1,015.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|50 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Professional ballerina dancing ballet in spotlights smoke on big stage. Beautiful young girl wearing black tutu dress on floodlights background. Black and white. 4k
hd00:27 graceful ballerina doing a workout in the classroom. Smoke, fog, silhouette. ballet dancer in white tutu, girl in pointe, whirls around you, slow motion
hd00:12Graceful hard-working ballerina dancing in black dress in the studio in spotlight on a black background. Diligent ballet dancer performing dancing elements of classical ballet. Slow motion.
hd00:24 graceful ballerina doing a workout in the classroom. Smoke, fog, silhouette. ballet dancer in white tutu, girl in pointe, whirls around you, slow motion
hd00:11Slim beautiful woman running on sea beach with white silk fabric fluttering in wind.?oncept of tenderness, lightness, art and talent in nature
hd00:28 graceful ballerina doing a workout in the classroom. Smoke, fog, silhouette. ballet dancer in white tutu, girl in pointe, whirls around you, slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Young and Beautiful Ballerina Dances Energetically but Gracefully on Her Pointe Ballet Shoes, She's Spinning. She's Wearing White Tutu Dress. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Close-up Shot of Ballerina's Legs. She Dances on Her Pointe Ballet Shoes. She's Wearing White Tutu Dress. Shot in a Bright and Sunny Studio. In Slow Motion.Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Three Young and Gorgeous Ballerinas Synchronously Dancing. They Wear White Tutu Dresses. Shot on a Sunny Morning in a Bright and Spacious Studio. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:57Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with purple cubes and red wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
4k00:584K Group of beautiful funny stylish girls in white same dresses dancing inside decorated pavilion with grey cubes and yellow wall background . Synchronized dance of female ensemble for video clip ,
hd00:59Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with grey cubes and yellow wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
hd00:56Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with purple cubes and red wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
hd00:58Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with purple cubes and red wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
hd00:59Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with purple cubes and red wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
hd00:58Beautiful girl dressed in white dress dancing , moving , smiling inside decorated pavilion with purple cubes and red wall background Female dancer with black hair showing stylish dress and dances
Related video keywords
actressalonebackgroundbeautifulchoreographerchoreographyclipcubedancedancerdancing womandecorateddecorationdesigndressfashionfemalegirlgrayhairhappyheelsinsidelightmarilyn monroemodelmoving bodymusicpavilionperformperformanceposingprettyrectangleroomsexyshapeshortshowslow motionsmilesolostudiostylestylishvideowallwhitewomanyoung