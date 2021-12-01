0
Stock video
Party celebration. Happy woman's day. Festive toast. Unrecognizable woman holding glass of champagne on sparkle shimmering red cascade curtain colorful winking lens flare blur lights copy space.
G
By Golubovy
- Stock footage ID: 1083196909
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Happy Family of Three Cooking and Having Dinner Together. Mother Prepares Food, Cute Little Girl Runs to Father, Hugs Him and They Dance. Festive Table in Cozy Kitchen Interior. Slow motion
4k00:20Happy Father and Daughter Cooking and Having Dinner Together. Father Prepares Food, Cute Little Girl Runs and Hugs Him, They Dance and Swirl. Festive Table in Stylish Kitchen Interior with Warm Light
4k00:18A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
4k00:07Group of Friends are Having a Party Outside a Street Food Burger Cafe. Two Beautiful Girls Hugging and Dancing to Music. It's Evening in a Modern Neighbourhood. Everybody are Happy and Full of Joy.
4k00:07Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple travel in Bangkok, Thailand. Tourist Female drinking alcohol or craft beer with friends and having hangout party in night club at The Khao San Road.
4k00:07Friends Having Wine Toasting Clinking Wine Glasses Sophisticated Dinner Party Holiday Vacation Travel Happy Birthday Celebration Festive Concept Uhd 4K
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Covid pandemia breakout. Medical staff protection. Female physician wearing blue latex gloves on hands.
4k00:29Money time. Woman hands with dollar fan alarm clock. Set of 3 gestures isolated on orange yellow background.
4k00:10Hand gestures. Approval dislike. Woman showing thumb up down isolated on gray copyspace background.
4k00:17Female universe. Spiritual aura. Double exposure peaceful woman face silhouette in neon glow purple blue smoke motion abstract background. Enlightenment nirvana zen. Healing energy. Astral eternity.
Related video keywords
adultalcoholanniversarybackgroundbeautifulbirthdayblurbottlecascadecelebrationchampagnecheerschristmascocktailcolorfulcongratulationcopy spacecurtaindrinkelegantempty spacefashionfemalefestiveglamourglassgreetinghappyhappy womans dayholdingholidaylens flarelightsnew yearpartyparty celebrationpersonredshimmeringshinysparkletoastunrecognizablewinkingwisheswomanwomans day