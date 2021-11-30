0
Stock video
Drone video: playing volleyball in the evening
O
- Stock footage ID: 1083173431
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5472 × 3078
|MP4
|200.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:30Las Vegas, Nevada / U.S.A. - October 29, 2018: An aerial view of the downtown area known as The Strip.
4k00:25Aerial View of Manchester Cityscape and Manchester United's Iconic Stadium Old Trafford Football Ground with Beautiful Sunset. Old Trafford is a football stadium and the home of Manchester United 4K
4k00:32LONDON, UK - OCT 10 : Wembley Stadium on October 10, 2016 in London, England. Aerial View of Wembley Stadium, Soccer Arena Flying By Drone Shot in London 4K UHD Footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27Athens, Greece, summer 2019 - aerial view shot of Olympic Sport Complex at night evening, calm time