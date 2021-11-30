All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Establishing Aerial View Shot of Berlin, Germany, capital city, city skyline
F
By FilmRAW
- Stock footage ID: 1083159817
USD 399
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|Included
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|Included
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:05Time lapse: Aerial cityscape view during dusk overlooking King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh city at skyline at sunset in Saudi Arabia. Dusk to night.
4k00:17Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 20th 2019: Riyadh City the capital of Saudi Arabia. Time lapse video on the main strait King Fahd Str, and Kingdom Tower.
4k00:28Aerial flying forward view of Doha boat harbour with skyscrapers and West Bay business district in the background, futuristic capital city of Qatar, corniche on the waterfront
hd00:10Unique aerial flight Red Square Moscow capital Russia. Winter snow holidays New Year celebration preparation. Saint Basil's Cathedral orthodox colorful church. Happy people walk. Day dramatic mood