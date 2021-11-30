0
Stock video
3D Microscope View of Coronavirus COVID-19. Danger of a Pandemic Flu Virus Infecting Human Cells
C
- Stock footage ID: 1083118624
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|256.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:46Coronavirus 2019-nCov novel coronavirus concept resposible for asian flu outbreak and coronaviruses influenza as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic. Microscope virus close up. 3d rendering.
4k00:12Antibodies attack and destroy the coronavirus. Close-up of dissolving virus under microscope. SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 pandemic cure or vaccination concept. Realistic high quality medical 3d animation.
4k00:20Blue microorganisms.Viruses under microscope.Human immune system virus moving across screen. Bacteria virus or germs microorganism cells under microscope. 3d render microbe.
4k00:12Realistic 3D animation of the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV Wuhan. SARS-CoV-2 known as 2019-nCoV, COVID-19. Seamless loop.
4k00:25Virus cells flowing corona virus cells concept.Viral disease outbreak. Hepatitis viruses, influenza virus H1N1, Flu, cell infect organism, aids. Virus abstract background.
4k00:08Embryonic stem cells colony under a microscope. Cellular therapy and research of regeneration and disease treatment in seamless 3D animation. Biology and medicine of human body concept loop. 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
3dbackgroundbacteriabiologybiotechnologycellcontagioncoronacoronaviruscovid-19covid19diseaseepidemicfluflu virusgermshealthhivhumanillnessillustrationinfectioninfectiousinfluenzamacromedicalmedicinemicromicro-organismmicrobemicrobiologymicroorganismmicroscopemicroscopicmoleculesmutationomicronorganismoutbreakpandemicpreventionrendersarssars-cov-2sciencesicksicknessvaccinevirologyvirus