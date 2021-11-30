0
Stock video
Winter Boots Footprints on Fresh Snow at Night
p
By pkajak201
- Stock footage ID: 1083117007
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|472.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28AERIAL CLOSE UP DISTANCING: Happy smiling young woman lying in fresh snow moving arms and legs and making snow angles in forest. Joy before the Christmas. Cheerful playful girl in in winter wonderland
hd00:29Spectacular Slow Motion Of White Swiss Shepherd Dog Running Through High Snow Straight Towards The Camera