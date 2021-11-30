0
Stock video
Super Yes. Motion poster. 4k animated Comic book word text moving on abstract comics background. Retro pop art style.
N
By NoraVector
- Stock footage ID: 1083116599
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|73.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|20.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:32Comic speech bubbles funny expolisions and cartoon expressions colored animated decorative icons set available in 4k UHD FullHD and HD 3d video animation footage
hd00:05Animation of a furious angry emoticon turning red with steam and anger including alpha channel
4k00:06Animated white outlined speech bubble, chat balloon icon. Pictogram, comic book, anime. Useful for web site, banner, greeting cards, apps and social media posts. Chroma key, green screen background.
Related video keywords
alternativeanimatedanimated cartoonanimationanswerbackgroundsbombbookbusinesscartoonchoicechoosechoosingcomiccomic bookcomicsconfusioncontradecidedecisiondilemmadoubthalf toneindecisivelogomessagemotion graphicsmoving imagenooptionpatternpop artpossibilityproproblemquestionretrorightsignsolutionsuccesssuccessfulvideovotingwrongyes