0
Stock video
Zinc bath full of melted zinc for hot-dip galvanization
i
By iPrano
- Stock footage ID: 1083094903
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|300.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
anti corrosionanticorrosionbackgroundbathbusinesscoilconstructioncorrosiondippingengineeringequipmentfactoryfusiongalvanizationgalvanizedgalvanizinghotindustrialindustryironmachinerymanufacturingmaterialmetalmetallicmetalworkpartspatternplantprocessproductproductionprotectrollroundrustsheetsilversitestacksteelstructuresurfacetechnologytexturewarehousewhiteworkzinczinc-plating