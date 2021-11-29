 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cozy christmas atmosphere at home, child sitting on the bed, reading a book, enjoying christmas ligths and warm cup of tea

T

By Tomsickova Tatyana

  • Stock footage ID: 1083093220
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV242.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
4k00:19Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
Family celebrating Christmas through a Video call. Parents online celebrating with family during X-mas holidays. Opening presents. Coronavirus celebrations maintaining the distance.
4k00:17Family celebrating Christmas through a Video call. Parents online celebrating with family during X-mas holidays. Opening presents. Coronavirus celebrations maintaining the distance.
Adorable little baby boy having fun on a christmas eve at home, smiling and running around with a christmas present.
4k00:12Adorable little baby boy having fun on a christmas eve at home, smiling and running around with a christmas present.
Caucasian beautiful mother and her son sitting at the Christmas tree and opening a present box with surprised and excited faces.
4k00:08Caucasian beautiful mother and her son sitting at the Christmas tree and opening a present box with surprised and excited faces.
Close-up shot of an adorable little boy opening his Christmas present.
4k00:20Close-up shot of an adorable little boy opening his Christmas present.
Happy family with little daughter and son in Santa hats gathered together on Christmas morning near xmas tree chatting enjoy gifts opening. New Year celebration, presents store advertisement concept
4k00:10Happy family with little daughter and son in Santa hats gathered together on Christmas morning near xmas tree chatting enjoy gifts opening. New Year celebration, presents store advertisement concept
Same model in other videos
Cute blond child, boy and his mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:16Cute blond child, boy and his mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
Beautiful toddler child, reading book with pet dog in front of Christmas tree, decoration and presents around him
hd00:11Beautiful toddler child, reading book with pet dog in front of Christmas tree, decoration and presents around him
Cute blond child, boy and his mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:38Cute blond child, boy and his mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
Cute blond child and his brother, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:12Cute blond child and his brother, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
Cute blond child, toddle boy, watching TV with his pet maltese dog at home
hd00:08Cute blond child, toddle boy, watching TV with his pet maltese dog at home
Cute blond child baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:09Cute blond child baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
Cute blond child, his brothers and mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:10Cute blond child, his brothers and mom, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
Cute blond child and his brothers, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun
hd00:15Cute blond child and his brothers, baking christmas cookies at home, having fun

Related video keywords