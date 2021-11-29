0
Stock video
Cozy christmas atmosphere at home, child sitting on the bed, reading a book, enjoying christmas ligths and warm cup of tea
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083093220
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|242.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:19Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
4k00:17Family celebrating Christmas through a Video call. Parents online celebrating with family during X-mas holidays. Opening presents. Coronavirus celebrations maintaining the distance.
4k00:12Adorable little baby boy having fun on a christmas eve at home, smiling and running around with a christmas present.
4k00:08Caucasian beautiful mother and her son sitting at the Christmas tree and opening a present box with surprised and excited faces.
Same model in other videos
hd00:11Beautiful toddler child, reading book with pet dog in front of Christmas tree, decoration and presents around him
Related video keywords
adorableamazingbabybedbookboxboyboy christmascelebratecelebrationcheerfulchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas evecozycuteemotionenjoyfamilyfungifthappinesshappyhappy holidayhaving funholidayhomejoykidlittlelittle boylovemerrymerry xmasmoodnewnew yearpartyplayreadingsantasanta boysanta claussmallsnowmansurpriseteatreewinter