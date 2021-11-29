0
Stock video
Overhead shot of the road on the slopes of a mountain and surrounded by dense forest. It located in Mount Telomoyo. Prefect for cinematic, travel, adventure holiday and documentaries video
M
By M Dz Fahmi
- Stock footage ID: 1083093040
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|208.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|157.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|31.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Aerial shot of 4x4 vehicle off roading, 4x4 vehicle on rocky mountains, Drone shot of vehicle on road between 2 rocky mountains
Related video keywords
adventureaerialbackgroundbeatifulbeautybluecloudcloudydaydestinationenvironmentextremeforestgreenhighhighlandhikinghillholidayjourneyjunglelandscapelandscapesmountmount telomoyomountainnaturalnatureoutdoorsoverheadpanoramapeakroadruralscenicskyslopestreetsummitthe scenerytour tourismtranquiltraveltreetropicalvacationviewwhitewildwilderness