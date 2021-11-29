 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Handsome man in Christmas hats and a protective mask during the coronavirus epidemic in a knitted red sweater folds his arms. Concept: Celebrating Merry Christmas in Coronavirus pandemic Holidays

H

By Helen Babanova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083092998
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

The family wearing the protective mask and celebrating Christmas festival during Coronavirus pandemic. the concept of Christmas, Coronavirus, pandemic and new normal.
4k00:09The family wearing the protective mask and celebrating Christmas festival during Coronavirus pandemic. the concept of Christmas, Coronavirus, pandemic and new normal.
Family is celebrating Christmas wearing protective masks. Coronavirus epidemic. Lifestyle COVID-19.
4k00:08Family is celebrating Christmas wearing protective masks. Coronavirus epidemic. Lifestyle COVID-19.
Doctior (scientist) in protective suit, goggle and respirator hangs a ball on a Christmas tree decorated with masks and gloves. Celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the midst of a pandemic
4k00:15Doctior (scientist) in protective suit, goggle and respirator hangs a ball on a Christmas tree decorated with masks and gloves. Celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the midst of a pandemic
New year, Christmas and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in protective medical mask, gloves turns and shows prohibition signs with his hands. Ban gesture. Pandemic
4k00:12New year, Christmas and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in protective medical mask, gloves turns and shows prohibition signs with his hands. Ban gesture. Pandemic
Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask, gloves uses antiseptic sanitizer disinfectant spray. Coronavirus COVID and Christmas, New year concept. Pandemic. Blue background
4k00:13Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask, gloves uses antiseptic sanitizer disinfectant spray. Coronavirus COVID and Christmas, New year concept. Pandemic. Blue background
Christmas, New Year 2020 concept. Gingerbread man cookie with medical face mask
4k00:05Christmas, New Year 2020 concept. Gingerbread man cookie with medical face mask
Christmas 2021 lockdown. Conceptual new year 2021 wallpaper with a protective white mask and gingerbreads
4k00:07Christmas 2021 lockdown. Conceptual new year 2021 wallpaper with a protective white mask and gingerbreads
Man in medical mask and santa hat with glass of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Young guy in protective mask celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:07Man in medical mask and santa hat with glass of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Young guy in protective mask celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
Same model in other videos
Couple greeting with elbows in Christmas hats and protective face mask elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus. Concept: celebrating christmas and new year of coronavirus or covid-19
hd00:06Couple greeting with elbows in Christmas hats and protective face mask elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus. Concept: celebrating christmas and new year of coronavirus or covid-19
Overjoyed international caucasian couple in santa claus hats standing on coaston the street near the Christmas trees and holding sparklers. Concept: celebrating christmas and new year black friday
hd00:11Overjoyed international caucasian couple in santa claus hats standing on coaston the street near the Christmas trees and holding sparklers. Concept: celebrating christmas and new year black friday
happiness couple in in Santa Claus hats celebrating near the Christmas trees holding lit Bengal lights sparkler, enjoying party. Concept: Celebrating Merry Christmas and New Year
hd00:14happiness couple in in Santa Claus hats celebrating near the Christmas trees holding lit Bengal lights sparkler, enjoying party. Concept: Celebrating Merry Christmas and New Year
Man gives his own gift to his girlfriend surprise for Christmas and new year. The girl is happy with the surprise she has just received. Concept of: celebrating christmas and new year black friday
hd00:10Man gives his own gift to his girlfriend surprise for Christmas and new year. The girl is happy with the surprise she has just received. Concept of: celebrating christmas and new year black friday
Multiethnic couple in Christmas hats and protective masks greet each other with their elbows for social distancing from the coronavirus. Concept: Celebrating Christmas during Covid 19 quarantine
hd00:07Multiethnic couple in Christmas hats and protective masks greet each other with their elbows for social distancing from the coronavirus. Concept: Celebrating Christmas during Covid 19 quarantine

Related video keywords