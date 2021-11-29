 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful blurring of the frame of the evening road with traffic jams and city lights. Bokeh car headlights, signage and street lights. Beautiful background with a pecherny atmosphere

D

By Dezmand

  • Stock footage ID: 1083092884
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4352.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
hd00:29Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
The car driving on the night city road. hyperlapse
4k00:13The car driving on the night city road. hyperlapse
Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
4k00:17Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
4k00:15Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
4k00:14Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Scenic shot of 18 wheeler trucks and cars crossing Mojave desert at dusk. Golden evening sun rays shine on the traffic moving up and down the straight freeway in rural California.
4k00:12AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Scenic shot of 18 wheeler trucks and cars crossing Mojave desert at dusk. Golden evening sun rays shine on the traffic moving up and down the straight freeway in rural California.
Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Night time lapse view of traffic on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
4k00:10Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Night time lapse view of traffic on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
Aerial Birds Eye View over Berlin, Germany Neighborhood, intersection at night with glowing street traffic city lights at Rosenthaler Platz, Top View of Cityscape at Night
4k00:19Aerial Birds Eye View over Berlin, Germany Neighborhood, intersection at night with glowing street traffic city lights at Rosenthaler Platz, Top View of Cityscape at Night
Time Lapse Lockdown: Cars On Bridges Amidst Illuminated Buildings
4k00:06Time Lapse Lockdown: Cars On Bridges Amidst Illuminated Buildings
Time Lapse Lockdown: Light Trails On Highway Against Skyscrapers
4k00:06Time Lapse Lockdown: Light Trails On Highway Against Skyscrapers

Related video keywords