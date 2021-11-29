0
Stock video
Beautiful blurring of the frame of the evening road with traffic jams and city lights. Bokeh car headlights, signage and street lights. Beautiful background with a pecherny atmosphere
D
By Dezmand
- Stock footage ID: 1083092884
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|352.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
4k00:15Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
4k00:14Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
4k00:12AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Scenic shot of 18 wheeler trucks and cars crossing Mojave desert at dusk. Golden evening sun rays shine on the traffic moving up and down the straight freeway in rural California.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:19Aerial Birds Eye View over Berlin, Germany Neighborhood, intersection at night with glowing street traffic city lights at Rosenthaler Platz, Top View of Cityscape at Night
Related video keywords
backgroundblurbokehbrakebusinessbusycarcitycommutercrowdeddrivingduskeveningflashlightsgasolinehighwayhourlifelightlightslong exposuremode of transportmotionmultiple lanemultiple lane highwaynightroadrushsmogsocial issuesspeedstreetthruwaytraffictraffic jamtransporttransportationtravelurban sceneurgencyview