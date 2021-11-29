0
Stock video
Aphid under a microscope, Aphididae - aphid superfamily (Aphidoidea, Hemiptera) on a cucumber leaf, many are dangerous pests of cultivated plants
O
- Stock footage ID: 1083091699
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:35Closeup of Aphid colony - Hemiptera: Aphididae - on nettle leaf in 4K VIDEO. Macro footage of insect pests - plant lice, greenfly, blackfly or whitefly - sucking juice from plant.
4k00:16Ant harwesting drop of honeydew from Aphid colony - Hemiptera: Aphididae - on stem in 4K VIDEO. Macro footage of insect pests - plant lice, greenfly, blackfly or whitefly - sucking juice from plant.
4k00:24Closeup of Aphid colony - Hemiptera: Aphididae - on nettle leaf in 4K VIDEO. Macro footage of insect pests - plant lice, greenfly, blackfly or whitefly - sucking juice from plant.
hd00:20Aphids. Aphids also known as plant lice and as greenflies whiteflies or blackflies are small sap sucking insects and members of the superfamily Aphidoidea.