0
Stock video
Close up view . Candy Bar In The Banquet Hall. Many Kind of Dessert. Move camera footage
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1083091363
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|36.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Close up. Decorated delicious catering banquet table with different sweet food cake on corporate christmas birthday party event or wedding celebration top view. Wedding candy bar
hd00:05Festive events turquoise cupcakes and cookies on a glass tray. Vertical panning shot. Chocolate cupcakes with blue icing on the cookie
Related video keywords
a snack barbackgroundbakedbanquetbarbeautifulbirthdaybiscuitsbuffetcakecandycandy barcateringcelebrationceremonychocolatecolorfulcookiecreamcupcakedecorationdeliciousdessertdessert tablesdifferentengagement partyfoodfreshglassgourmethallholidaylollylove is sweetmacaroonornatepartyplateroomself-servicesugarsweettableweddingwhite