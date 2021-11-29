0
Stock video
Restaurant Outdoor Patio Garden Gas Heater with Blue and Yellow Flame Burning on Cold Autumn Evening
p
By pkajak201
- Stock footage ID: 1083091222
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|686.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Milan, Italy - circa Jan, 2018: Gas flame heater pyramid is main hitting for people to stay outdoor on terrace in cafe during Christmas holidays. Cinematic steadicam shot
4k00:20Group Of Gay Friends Pose For A Selfie Together, During Drinks At Outdoor Restaurant Or Bar(4K)
hd00:15Exhausted businessman working with his laptop at table in patio of restaurant. RAW video record.
4k00:06Restaurant Outdoor Patio Garden Gas Heater with Blue and Yellow Flame Burning on Cold Autumn Evening