0
Stock video
male potter Caucasian ethnicity working uniform carefully working clay rotating automatic machine, close-up outdoors sunny bright weather. Traditional handcrafted posda craft. Preparing sculpt pottery
E
- Stock footage ID: 1083091138
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|179.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Man potter working on potters wheel making ceramic pot from clay in pottery workshop. Traditional arabian art concept, creative workshop and masterclass.
4k00:20Man potter working on potters wheel making ceramic pot from clay in pottery workshop. Traditional arabian art concept, creative workshop and masterclass.
4k00:15Man potter working on potters wheel making ceramic pot from clay in pottery workshop. Traditional arabian art concept, creative workshop and masterclass.
4k00:18Man potter working on potters wheel making ceramic pot from clay in pottery workshop. Traditional arabian art concept, creative workshop and masterclass.
4k00:10Man potter working on potters wheel making ceramic pot from clay in pottery workshop. Traditional arabian art concept, creative workshop and masterclass.
hd00:10Close up of hands working clay on potter's wheel. Potter shapes the clay product with pottery tools on the potter's wheel, top view, toned cinematic, craft factory authentic
Related video keywords
artartisanartworkbowlceramicceramistcircleclayclose upcraftcraftsmancreatecreativitycupdirtyfingerhandhandcrafthandicrafthandmadeknead claymakemale sculptormanufacturingmastermaterial claymoldingmotionmudphysicalpotpotterpotter preparespotterypressureprocessproductroundsculptsculptorskillthumbtraditionalturnturningwetwheelworkworkplaceworkshop