0
Stock video
Loving sister supporting depressed teen girl, awkward age crisis, family care
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083091066
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22happy family dad and daughter by the sea at sunset silhouette. father and child kid reach out to the sun. kid dream concept. happy family little girl and dad alone with nature relax sunset concept
hd00:08Different age mixed race women back view sitting on bed near panoramic curtain window embracing having tender moment heart-to-heart talk trustworthy warm relation, charity protection and understanding
4k00:06Happy affectionate family single mum and cute little child daughter embracing bonding laughing together, young mother foster parent hugging small kid girl cuddling enjoy tender moment of love at home
hd00:14Happy best friends african mother and teen daughter talking sitting on sofa at home, friendly black family loving mum with teenager girl chatting on couch share secrets having fun trust conversation
hd00:07Affectionate happy african american family single mother and teen girl embracing, smiling mixed-race teenage girl hugging mom from behind looking at camera, mum child love warm relationship, portrait
hd00:33Happy family, spending their quality time together, playing at green park. Parents play with children in slow motion.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
africanageamericanawkwardblackcarechildrencommunicationconflictconversationcouchcrisisdepresseddiscussingdistressedfamilyfemalefriendsfriendshipgirlgirlshomehuggingkidskindlovelovingoffendedproblemrelationsrelationshiproomsadserioussiblingsistersisterssittingsofastresssupportsupportingtalkingteenteenageteenagerstroublestwounhappyupset