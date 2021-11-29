 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Loving sister supporting depressed teen girl, awkward age crisis, family care

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1083091066
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

happy family dad and daughter by the sea at sunset silhouette. father and child kid reach out to the sun. kid dream concept. happy family little girl and dad alone with nature relax sunset concept
4k00:22happy family dad and daughter by the sea at sunset silhouette. father and child kid reach out to the sun. kid dream concept. happy family little girl and dad alone with nature relax sunset concept
Different age mixed race women back view sitting on bed near panoramic curtain window embracing having tender moment heart-to-heart talk trustworthy warm relation, charity protection and understanding
hd00:08Different age mixed race women back view sitting on bed near panoramic curtain window embracing having tender moment heart-to-heart talk trustworthy warm relation, charity protection and understanding
Families are helping to grow trees to protect the environment. 4k Resolution.
4k00:15Families are helping to grow trees to protect the environment. 4k Resolution.
Happy affectionate family single mum and cute little child daughter embracing bonding laughing together, young mother foster parent hugging small kid girl cuddling enjoy tender moment of love at home
4k00:06Happy affectionate family single mum and cute little child daughter embracing bonding laughing together, young mother foster parent hugging small kid girl cuddling enjoy tender moment of love at home
Happy best friends african mother and teen daughter talking sitting on sofa at home, friendly black family loving mum with teenager girl chatting on couch share secrets having fun trust conversation
hd00:14Happy best friends african mother and teen daughter talking sitting on sofa at home, friendly black family loving mum with teenager girl chatting on couch share secrets having fun trust conversation
Affectionate happy african american family single mother and teen girl embracing, smiling mixed-race teenage girl hugging mom from behind looking at camera, mum child love warm relationship, portrait
hd00:07Affectionate happy african american family single mother and teen girl embracing, smiling mixed-race teenage girl hugging mom from behind looking at camera, mum child love warm relationship, portrait
Happy family, spending their quality time together, playing at green park. Parents play with children in slow motion.
hd00:33Happy family, spending their quality time together, playing at green park. Parents play with children in slow motion.
Mixed race mommy cuddle teenage daughter, different age sisters smile pose looking at camera sit on couch in living room head shot, relatives people, warm relations, understanding, mothers day concept
hd00:07Mixed race mommy cuddle teenage daughter, different age sisters smile pose looking at camera sit on couch in living room head shot, relatives people, warm relations, understanding, mothers day concept
Same model in other videos
Teenager talking to female psychologist, adolescent counseling, mental health
4k00:10Teenager talking to female psychologist, adolescent counseling, mental health
Two black female teenagers gossiping, sharing news, sitting on couch in room
4k00:16Two black female teenagers gossiping, sharing news, sitting on couch in room
Two african american girls sitting on couch using smartphones, gadget addiction
4k00:13Two african american girls sitting on couch using smartphones, gadget addiction
Female therapist talking to upset teen girl at counselling session, psychology
4k00:13Female therapist talking to upset teen girl at counselling session, psychology
Pretty african american teen girl laughing on couch, having fun, watching comedy
4k00:12Pretty african american teen girl laughing on couch, having fun, watching comedy
Black teen girl whispering friend shocking secret, trustful relations, gossiping
4k00:06Black teen girl whispering friend shocking secret, trustful relations, gossiping
Serious black girl reading on floor preparing for school test, distance learning
4k00:14Serious black girl reading on floor preparing for school test, distance learning
Sad teen girl sharing secret with best friend, trustful relations, support
4k00:11Sad teen girl sharing secret with best friend, trustful relations, support

Related video keywords