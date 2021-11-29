0
Stock video
Tired broker waking up and monitoring stock market indexes on laptop, gambling
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083091063
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20A very bored and tired young businessman is struggling to stay awake at his desk while he is at work. As he lapses into sleep he looks around to check that his colleagues haven't noticed.
hd00:14A young businessman is working late at night, with a bank of computer screens behind him. He looks concerned, but then he smiles at something he sees on the computer screen in front of him
hd00:11A young professional male is working late at night, a bank of computer screens can be seen in the background. He looks tired and uncomfortable and he loosens his tie
hd00:20A very bored and tired mature businessman is struggling to stay awake at his desk while he is at work. As he lapses into sleep he looks around to check that his colleagues haven't noticed.
hd00:27A montage of a very bored business team who are struggling to stay awake at their desks whilst they are at work.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accountantawakenboredbossbrokerbusinessbusinessmanbusycareercomputerconfidentdatadeskdutyemployeeexecutiveexhaustedfreelancergamblingindexesindoorsinternetjoblaptopmalemanmanagermarketmonitoringnappingoccupationofficeonlineoverworkprofessionalresponsibilitysleepystocksurfingtechnologytiredtoptop-viewtraderviewwaking-upworkworkerworkingworkplace