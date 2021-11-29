0
Stock video
Woman giving money to homeless man on the street, helping beggar, charity
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083091060
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|630.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Woman content maker rec a blog about fashion, specific items of clothing and accessories. Gives beauty tips, talks about trends in various clothing markets, сelebrity сhoice and street fashion trends.
hd00:16people, saving and finance concept - clerk counting dollar cash money and customer at bank office
4k00:10I know how to earn! Cunning smart woman smiling slyly, having idea about big profit and showing money gesture, imitating to scatter cash, body language. indoor studio shot isolated on pink background
hd00:11Closeup portrait, young cheerful, joyful, smiling, gorgeous woman holding up keys to her first new car. Customer satisfaction
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
askaskingbeggarbeggingcardboardchangecharitycloseclose-upcloseupcoldcrisiscupdepriveddespairdirtyelderlyexclusionfoodgivinghelphelpinghomelesshomelessnesshopelesshungryinjusticemalemanmoneyneedoutdoorspaperpoorpovertyproblemrefugeeseniorsheltersignsittingsocialsociallysparestreetstreetstrampupvulnerablewoman