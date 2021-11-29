 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy teen girl sending voice message on smartphone, enjoying communication

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1083091024
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

happy girl teen child closed her eyes dream. teenage kid wants a dream come true portrait at sunset. woman daughter silhouette dream of a happy childhood. free face sister closed eyes
hd00:26happy girl teen child closed her eyes dream. teenage kid wants a dream come true portrait at sunset. woman daughter silhouette dream of a happy childhood. free face sister closed eyes
Calm young woman having healthy daytime nap dozing relaxing on couch with eyes closed hands behind head, peaceful girl sleeping breathing fresh air resting leaning on comfortable sofa at home
hd00:09Calm young woman having healthy daytime nap dozing relaxing on couch with eyes closed hands behind head, peaceful girl sleeping breathing fresh air resting leaning on comfortable sofa at home
Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
4k00:12Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
4k00:23Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
School kids counting with fingers at an elementary school
4k00:12School kids counting with fingers at an elementary school
happy young woman dancing at home having fun celebrating with funny dance moves enjoying freedom on weekend morning 4k footage
4k00:05happy young woman dancing at home having fun celebrating with funny dance moves enjoying freedom on weekend morning 4k footage
Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
4k00:16Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
Attractive mixed race joyful girl have fun dancing near bed at modern apartment
4k00:16Attractive mixed race joyful girl have fun dancing near bed at modern apartment

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
close up shot of teenage girls with sparklers celebrate and laugh
4k00:23close up shot of teenage girls with sparklers celebrate and laugh
Portrait of Attractive Young Smiling Brunette Girl Opening Eyes and Looking Straight at Camera. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Portrait of Attractive Young Smiling Brunette Girl Opening Eyes and Looking Straight at Camera. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Three young women tourists on summer vacation walking on beach promenade wearing denim shorts
4k00:13Three young women tourists on summer vacation walking on beach promenade wearing denim shorts
Same model in other videos
Two black female teenagers gossiping, sharing news, sitting on couch in room
4k00:16Two black female teenagers gossiping, sharing news, sitting on couch in room
Two african american girls sitting on couch using smartphones, gadget addiction
4k00:13Two african american girls sitting on couch using smartphones, gadget addiction
Pretty african american teen girl laughing on couch, having fun, watching comedy
4k00:12Pretty african american teen girl laughing on couch, having fun, watching comedy
Black teen girl whispering friend shocking secret, trustful relations, gossiping
4k00:06Black teen girl whispering friend shocking secret, trustful relations, gossiping
Serious black girl reading on floor preparing for school test, distance learning
4k00:14Serious black girl reading on floor preparing for school test, distance learning
Sad teen girl sharing secret with best friend, trustful relations, support
4k00:11Sad teen girl sharing secret with best friend, trustful relations, support
African american schoolgirls having online lesson on laptop, distance learning
4k00:25African american schoolgirls having online lesson on laptop, distance learning
Loving sister supporting depressed teen girl, awkward age crisis, family care
4k00:15Loving sister supporting depressed teen girl, awkward age crisis, family care

Related video keywords