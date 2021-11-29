 
0

Stock video

Man scrolling pages on tablet with green screen, sitting at workplace in office

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1083091003
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

