 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Person giving bribe to official to open business illegally, corruption, bribery

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1083090994
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV732.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

a man refuses a bribe. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a guy in a jacket and shirt. the official returns the envelope. honest man, businessman
4k00:10a man refuses a bribe. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a guy in a jacket and shirt. the official returns the envelope. honest man, businessman
employee hands give cash bonus in black envelope to boss or manager in conference room. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a hand. the official takes the envelope.
4k00:14employee hands give cash bonus in black envelope to boss or manager in conference room. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a hand. the official takes the envelope.
Man holding envelope with question sign. Business concept.
hd00:09Man holding envelope with question sign. Business concept.

Related video keywords