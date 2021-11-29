0
Stock video
Person giving bribe to official to open business illegally, corruption, bribery
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083090994
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|732.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10a man refuses a bribe. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a guy in a jacket and shirt. the official returns the envelope. honest man, businessman
4k00:14employee hands give cash bonus in black envelope to boss or manager in conference room. In the office, a man opens a black envelope with money. close-up of a hand. the official takes the envelope.
Related video keywords
africanagreementamericanbanknoteborrowbribebriberybusinesscashcompanionsconceptcooperationcorruptcorruptibilitycorruptioncrimedealdirtyfinancefinancialgovernmenthandsillegalillegallylendloanmanmoneyofferofficeofficialopenownpaypaymentpayoffpeopleprofessionalreceivingrefuseremunerationsalaryscamshakingsupportteamworktop-viewvenalitywomanworking