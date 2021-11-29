0
Stock video
Surprised child opening Christmas present, light and magic coming from the box. Cozy Christmas night atmosphere
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083090964
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:11Sweet caucasian child is writing a letter to santa claus in room, decorated for christmas, preparing for holiday -christmas spirit, holidays and celebrations concept close up 4k footage
4k00:08happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
4k00:27African american mother lying on bed in illuminated tent and playing with cute girl. Close up of mom telling a fairy tale in kid tent. Mother reading a story to little daughter before going to bed.
4k00:13Mother and daughter make video call via pad on Christmas morning. Young mom with her little daughter congratulate their relatives a happy new yaer.
4k00:09Mother and cute girl using digital tablet while lying in kid tent doing a video call with father and son. Indian family in online conversation with each other during quarantine and social distancing.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Parents fighting on Christmas Eve, sad child looking at snow outside the window. View from outside through the window
4k00:08Happy African American family decorating Christmas tree, it's snowing outdoors. View from outside through the window
4k00:16Little girl opening large box with Christmas gift, fascinated by what's inside. Cozy Christmas night atmosphere
4k00:15Family of three opening Christmas present, warm magic light shining from the box. Cozy Christmas night atmosphere
4k00:15Happy family opening large Christmas present, gift shining with magic light. Cozy Christmas night atmosphere
Related video keywords
africanamericanbeautifulboxcelebrationcheerfulchildchildhoodchristmasconceptcutedarkdaughterdecemberdecorationexpressionfacefairytalefascinationfemalefungiftgirlglitterhappyholidayhomeindoorjoykidlargelightlittlemagicmerrymiraclenightopenpersonportraitpresentprettyshinesmilesurprisetreewinterxmasyearyoung