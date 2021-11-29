 
0

Stock video

Partners discussing financial data, business people working in office, top view

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1083090961
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related video keywords