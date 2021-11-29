0
Stock video
Sad teen girl sharing secret with best friend, trustful relations, support
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1083090958
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Silhouette of a sad young girl sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide.
hd00:13Kid looking up at the sky in nature. Little girl praying looking up at purple sky with hope, close-up.
hd00:10Sad depressed young woman feeling bad stressed worried anxious ashamed, upset nervous teen girl in trouble having problem regret unwanted pregnancy need psychological help sitting alone at home
hd00:12Young depressed female sitting on sofa at home, hugging pillow, texting on cellphone with unhappy expression, fighting with boyfriend on phone, breaking up, having relationship problems, feeling down
4k00:08Caring young parent mom supporting tired upset teen school child daughter having difficulty with education learning at home. Mum comforting sad teenage girl encouraging helping with studies concept.
4k00:11Kid Looking Up at Sky in Nature. Portrait Little Girl Praying Looking Up at Sky With Hope and Faith, Contemplative Child Face, Closeup. Girl Looks-up God Believer Prayer, Passionate Dreamer Divine.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
africanamericanashamedbestblackbullyingchattingchildrencommunicationconversationcouchcrisisdepresseddiscussingdistressedembarrassedfamilyfemalefriendfriendsfriendshipgirlgirlshomeproblemrelationsrelationshiproomsadsecretserioussharingsiblingsistersisterssittingsocializingstresssupporttalkingteenteenageteenagerstroublestrustfultwounhappyupsetwhisperingworried