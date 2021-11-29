 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Blue buttons. Sound engineer hand controls sound background. Party concept. Sound mixer. The hand controls the music.

d

By dimdiz

  • Stock footage ID: 1083090472
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV154.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Turntable playing music with hand with backlight close up. Oldschool hipster concept.
hd00:25Turntable playing music with hand with backlight close up. Oldschool hipster concept.
Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
hd00:10Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
hd00:10Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
Close up of Hand Switching on and off Amplifier of Guitar
4k00:06Close up of Hand Switching on and off Amplifier of Guitar
Close up of Hand adjusting Reverb of Guitar Amplifier
4k00:06Close up of Hand adjusting Reverb of Guitar Amplifier
Vinyl record player with the needle on the rotating plate. Action. Close up of working retro vinyl player on home interior background.
4k00:07Vinyl record player with the needle on the rotating plate. Action. Close up of working retro vinyl player on home interior background.
Vinyl record player with the needle on the rotating plate. Action. Close up of working retro vinyl player on home interior background.
4k00:05Vinyl record player with the needle on the rotating plate. Action. Close up of working retro vinyl player on home interior background.
Turntable playing music with hand with backlight. Oldschool hipster concept.
hd00:25Turntable playing music with hand with backlight. Oldschool hipster concept.

Related video keywords