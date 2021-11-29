 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Christmas in motion christmas composition decorated with balls and bells of different sizes rotates with a pine cone on a black background

K

By Kaderov Andrii

  • Stock footage ID: 1083089200
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4137.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.6 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait serious face african american man ooking at camera enjoying in urban city handsome confident lifestyle street urban attractive close up confidence outdoors close up slow motion. The best
4k00:06Portrait serious face african american man ooking at camera enjoying in urban city handsome confident lifestyle street urban attractive close up confidence outdoors close up slow motion. The best
Man silhouette walking in a dark tunnel. Underground, post apocalyptic view. Exit and depression concept. People authentic video. Depression caused by coronavirus, quarantine, COVID 19. Human health
hd00:55Man silhouette walking in a dark tunnel. Underground, post apocalyptic view. Exit and depression concept. People authentic video. Depression caused by coronavirus, quarantine, COVID 19. Human health
CROWD singing artist cheering 4k rock music pop music slow music rap music scene shows Concert crowd applause concert stage 4k concert hall neon Flood led nights club jumping hall waving silhouettes
4k00:12CROWD singing artist cheering 4k rock music pop music slow music rap music scene shows Concert crowd applause concert stage 4k concert hall neon Flood led nights club jumping hall waving silhouettes
Futuristic style. Cyberpunk woman in neon glasses. High quality 4k footage
4k00:12Futuristic style. Cyberpunk woman in neon glasses. High quality 4k footage
Closeup face of woman with Mexican sugar skull makeup and flowery wreath opening eyes and looking into the camera. Creative, artistic, Halloween concept - slow motion video
hd00:12Closeup face of woman with Mexican sugar skull makeup and flowery wreath opening eyes and looking into the camera. Creative, artistic, Halloween concept - slow motion video
Horror scene screaming man face. Scary evil many faces. Devil spiritual exorcism
hd00:14Horror scene screaming man face. Scary evil many faces. Devil spiritual exorcism
Lips of Woman in Colourful Neon Lighting. Beauty of Female Face in Flickering Multi-Colours Indoors. Make-Up Advertisement in Room with Black Background. Fashion Makeup on Skin of Charming Young Girl
4k00:08Lips of Woman in Colourful Neon Lighting. Beauty of Female Face in Flickering Multi-Colours Indoors. Make-Up Advertisement in Room with Black Background. Fashion Makeup on Skin of Charming Young Girl
Shadows of the people on a concrete wall in slow motion
hd00:26Shadows of the people on a concrete wall in slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Court of Law Trial in Session: Portrait of Honorable Female Judge Reading Decision, striking Gavel. Presiding Justice Pronouncing Judgment Sentence. Innocent or Guilty Verdict. Cinematic Dramatic Shot
4k00:06Court of Law Trial in Session: Portrait of Honorable Female Judge Reading Decision, striking Gavel. Presiding Justice Pronouncing Judgment Sentence. Innocent or Guilty Verdict. Cinematic Dramatic Shot

Related video keywords