0

Stock video

Black Location pet grooming icon isolated on white background. Pet hair salon. Barber shop for dogs and cats. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1083086863
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

