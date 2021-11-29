0
Stock video
Black Location pet grooming icon isolated on white background. Pet hair salon. Barber shop for dogs and cats. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083086863
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|6.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Glowing neon line Location pet grooming icon isolated on black background. Pet hair salon. Barber shop for dogs and cats. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10White line Location pet grooming icon isolated on black background. Pet hair salon. Barber shop for dogs and cats. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Location pet grooming icon isolated on black background. Pet hair salon. Barber shop for dogs and cats. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black line Map pointer with veterinary medicine hospital, clinic or pet shop for animals icon isolated on white background. Veterinarian clinic. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Map pointer with veterinary medicine hospital, clinic or pet shop for animals icon isolated on black background. Veterinarian clinic. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Map pointer with veterinary medicine hospital, clinic or pet shop for animals icon isolated on white background. Vet or veterinarian clinic. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Map pointer with veterinary medicine hospital, clinic or pet shop for animals icon isolated on white background. Vet or veterinarian clinic. 4K Video motion graphic animation.