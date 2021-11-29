0
Stock video
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming out on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1083080773
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|16.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning up on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Related video keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautyboutiqueboxbusinessbuycaseclubconsumerismcustomerdecorationdesigndiamonddisplayearringseleganceelegantfashiongiftglassgoldillustrationindoorsjewelleryjewelrylightluxurymarketmerchandisemodernnecklacenobodyproductspurchaseretailringsalesamsshelfshopshowshowcasestorevarietyviewwhitewindowwoman