 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming out on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.

J

By Joni Hanebutt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083080773
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP416.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.4 MB

Related stock videos

Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning up on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning up on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Zooming in on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning right on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
hd00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond rings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
4k00:10Orlando, FL USA - February 11, 2020: Panning down on a jewelry display case of diamond earrings waiting for customers to purchase at a Sams Club retail store.
Closeup of various decorative wooden jewelry storage caskets displayed on shelves for sale in home furnishings store. High quality 4k footage
4k00:08Closeup of various decorative wooden jewelry storage caskets displayed on shelves for sale in home furnishings store. High quality 4k footage

Related video keywords