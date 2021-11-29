0
Stock video
A girl reads a book in the library. Stacks of books and cup of tea on table. The girl is tired of studying. Concept of Reading and Education. Ultra 4K
s
By sergeyxsp
- Stock footage ID: 1083079756
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|851.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Cute student attractive young woman is reading book and drinking coffee relaxing at home on sofa. Youth culture, lifestyle and happy millennials concept.
4k00:24remote online learning, attractive girl student writes notes in notebook and read book sitting at table with laptop
hd00:25Young teen in a grey sweater, reading a book and studying for her exam in a cosy living room, while laying on the flor and sitting on a beige sofa, while being fully concentrated and looking in to the
4k00:33Group of international students study together, read books in coffee shop, discuss and prepare for exams. Sit at table with books and Cup of coffee
hd00:11NOVOKUIBISHEVSK, SAMARA REGION/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 05: Girl sitting at school desk, she raised her hand and wants to answer the question the teacher on February 05, 2017 in Novokuibishevsk
Same model in other videos
4k00:18An elf girl in a white dress opens an envelope with letters in the forest. Fantasy concept. Ultra 4K
4k00:14A girl reads a book in the library. Stacks of books and cup of tea on table. Concept of Reading and Education. Ultra 4K
4k00:17A girl reads a book in the library. Stacks of books and cup of tea on table. The girl is tired of studying. Concept of Reading and Education. Ultra 4K
4k00:14Female hand flipping through the pages of a book on table in library. Stacks of books, a cup of tea and glasses in the foreground. Concept of Reading and Education. Close up
4k00:07A girl reads a book in the library. Stacks of books and cup of tea on table. Concept of Reading and Education. Ultra 4K
4k00:13A girl reads a book in the library. Stacks of books and cup of tea on table. The girl is tired of studying and wants to sleep. Concept of Reading and Education. Ultra 4K
4k00:23An elf girl in a white dress holds a letter in her hands in the forest. Fantasy concept. Ultra 4K
Related video keywords
4kacademicancientapprenticearchivebackgroundbookclassroomclose-upcloseupcoffeecollectioncupdictionaryeducationeducationalencyclopediaflippinggirlglassesgroupintelligencelearnlearningletterslibrarymanymany booksopenpagereadreadingschoolstackstacks of booksstudentstudytableteatexttextbookuniversitywisdomwoman