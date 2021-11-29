0
Stock video
Gimbal panorama frozen splashes, white sharp ice floes of icicles on surface of rock, coastal natural landscape winter lake Baikal mystical cave, fabulous cavern. Park reserve. Travel best landmark
A
By AlexDrone
- Stock footage ID: 1083079321
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|226.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Gimbal panorama picturesque cracks pattern on blue transparent ice Lake Baikal, abstract natural landscape. Famous landmark Siberia Russia. Arctic scenery. Dramatic blizzard snowfall. Climate. Stock
4k00:09Picturesque splashes, winter frozen ice floes of sharp icicles on surface of costal rocks. Flight close to cave entrance, grotto. Lake Baikal Russia travel landmark. Siberia sunny nature landscape.
4k00:12Amazing aerial view of frozen splashes on rocks of winter costal lake Baikal. Sharp dangerous icicles, icy floes in dark caves. Siberia Russia unusual nature landscape. Park, reserve. Travel landmark
4k00:13Camera moves between snowy fir trees. High winter in the mountains. Ski touring area Ground and spruces are covered with thick layer of snow
4k00:19High winter in the mountains. Ski touring area Ground and spruces are covered with thick layer of snow. Camera moves between snowy fir trees
4k00:26smooth camera motioning in a snowed dense forest with tall trees while snowing, details of trees moody mystery shot
Related video keywords
baikalbeautifulcavecavernclimatecoldcrystalfloefootagefrostfrozengimbalglacialglacierglazegrottoiceice floesicicleiciclesicyislandlakelake baikallandmarklandscapemountainmountainsnaturalnaturenobodypanoramapatternperkreserverockrockyrussiaseasonsiberiasnowsplashesstalactitestocktexturetourismtravelunusualwinterwinter landscape