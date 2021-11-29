0
Stock video
New house owner Middle Eastern man is opening cardboard boxes unpacking belongings during relocation. Household and young people concept.
s
- Stock footage ID: 1083078730
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
4k00:16Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
hd00:10Happy young couple clients customers sign loan investment contract agreement making sale purchase real estate family mortgage deal handshake realtor broker insurer, taking loan, buying insurance
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
hd00:05Funny active family playing on moving day, excited happy adult parents mom dad pushing cardboard boxes with cute little kids sit inside having fun packing relocate into new home concept, slow motion
4k00:13Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
hd00:17Happy black family moving in new home, excited african american parents and cute child daughter tenants owners holding boxes enter big house kid running in hallway, mortgage, relocation and welcome
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12POV of Arab man making online video call talking and showing house key in new apartment. Modern communication and relocation concept.
4k00:17Slow motion of worker in uniform bringing cardboard boxes and talking to homeowner indoors in light studio. Relocation service and people concept.
4k00:11Close-up of green chroma key screen laptop on cardboard box in new house with no people in background. Modern technology and relocation concept.
4k00:18Slow motion of Arab guy mover carrying cardboard boxes in modern apartment walking with packages alone. Accommodation and delivery service concept.
4k00:09Carefree Arab man is enjoying smartphone and music through headphones while robotic vacuum cleaner is working in new apartment with cardboard boxes
4k00:14Asian girl is unpacking things from cardboard box while mover is carrying parcels indoors in new house. Positive emotions and professional services concept.
4k00:16Slow motion of Arab guy assembling wooden furniture at home against cardboard boxes background during relocation to new house. People and diy skills concept.
Related video keywords
adultaloneapartmentarabbackgroundbelongingsboxcardboardcarefreecartonchangecontainercontemporarycustomerdeliverydomesticguyhandsomehomehousehouseholdindoorsinsideinteriorlifestyleliving roommalemanmodernmovenewobjectopenopeningownerownershippackagepersonpropertyreal estaterelocatingrelocationresidentialslow motionslowmotionthingsunpacking