 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

High crane works on building site with a house.

O

By Oleg Morgun

  • Stock footage ID: 1083075709
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV365.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Related stock videos

Building workers are constructing a metal framework
4k00:09Building workers are constructing a metal framework
High crane works on building site with a house.
4k00:16High crane works on building site with a house.
Construction site at night Time Lapse. Working tower cranes, buildings and traffic
hd00:11Construction site at night Time Lapse. Working tower cranes, buildings and traffic
Construction site with cranes and the engineer working with metal
4k00:21Construction site with cranes and the engineer working with metal
Hd timelapse construction of a glass building
hd00:06Hd timelapse construction of a glass building
Builders in uniform working on construction site.
4k00:11Builders in uniform working on construction site.
Construction Site At Sunset timelapse silhouette
hd00:25Construction Site At Sunset timelapse silhouette
Aerial view big construction crane, close up. Construction crane on a building background, close up.
hd00:18Aerial view big construction crane, close up. Construction crane on a building background, close up.

Related video keywords