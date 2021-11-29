0
Stock video
Mature gray-haired businessman in fashionable eyeglasses and white shirt rubbing sore forehead, feeling headache, high blood pressure or dizziness, suffering migraine, overworking, exhausting work
G
By GUA5
- Stock footage ID: 1083074674
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|447.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit in front of apartment funky street dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:22Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
4k00:25Contemporary happy elderly man wearing suit funky street dancer dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:11Slow Motion Portrait of happy multi ethnic group of people smiling in the city peace sign real people series
4k00:15old age, retirement and people concept - happy senior woman walking along city street in summer
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Gray-bearded mature man in fashionable eyeglasses and white shirt reading email or message on smartphone aloud, receiving good news, invitation to interview or colloquium, victory congratulation
4k00:06Old gray haired man market research analyst in eyeglasses scrolling on smartphone and smiling standing outdoor, reading good news, satisfied with currency exchange rate, monitoring stock markets
4k00:08Anxious and angry man sale manager with gray hair and beard clenching fingers into fists, is angry with competitors, ready to take his clients back, problems on labor market, rivalry
4k00:09Serious bearded man in stylish shirt and eyeglasses checking sports match results on smartphone, making yes gesture, satisfied with results of standings, betting and winning online
Related video keywords
acheadultagedblooddepressiondizzinesselderlyexhaustingeyeglassesfashionablefeelingforeheadfrowningfrustratedgray-hairedheadheadachehealthhighhurtillillnessmalemanmaturemigraineoldolderoverworkingpainpainfulpressureprosecutorretiredrubbingsadsadnessseniorsicksorestresssufferingtiredtouchingunhappyunpleasantunwellweatherworkworried