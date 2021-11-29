 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Mature gray-haired businessman in fashionable eyeglasses and white shirt rubbing sore forehead, feeling headache, high blood pressure or dizziness, suffering migraine, overworking, exhausting work

G

By GUA5

  • Stock footage ID: 1083074674
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV447.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit in front of apartment funky street dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:26Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit in front of apartment funky street dancing freestyle in the city
Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
4k00:22Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit funky street dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:19Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit funky street dancing freestyle in the city
Contemporary happy elderly man wearing suit funky street dancer dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:25Contemporary happy elderly man wearing suit funky street dancer dancing freestyle in the city
Slow Motion Portrait of happy multi ethnic group of people smiling in the city peace sign real people series
4k00:11Slow Motion Portrait of happy multi ethnic group of people smiling in the city peace sign real people series
Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit funky street dancing freestyle in the city
4k00:25Happy elderly dancer man wearing suit funky street dancing freestyle in the city
old age, retirement and people concept - happy senior woman walking along city street in summer
4k00:15old age, retirement and people concept - happy senior woman walking along city street in summer
Close up portrait of attractive business man looking relaxed. Calm mature entrepreneur in bookshelf background
4k00:09Close up portrait of attractive business man looking relaxed. Calm mature entrepreneur in bookshelf background

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mature woman signing for a home delivery
4k00:14Mature woman signing for a home delivery
Handsome fashion Italian man posing and modelling in an alleyway beside a building, with soft natural sunset light.
4k00:29Handsome fashion Italian man posing and modelling in an alleyway beside a building, with soft natural sunset light.
Mature adult female using a digital tablet
4k00:06Mature adult female using a digital tablet
Mature adult female shopping online
4k00:08Mature adult female shopping online
Same model in other videos
Gray-bearded mature man in fashionable eyeglasses and white shirt reading email or message on smartphone aloud, receiving good news, invitation to interview or colloquium, victory congratulation
4k00:07Gray-bearded mature man in fashionable eyeglasses and white shirt reading email or message on smartphone aloud, receiving good news, invitation to interview or colloquium, victory congratulation
Angry mature man hitting wall with fist, lost job, missing important meeting
4k00:11Angry mature man hitting wall with fist, lost job, missing important meeting
Old gray haired man market research analyst in eyeglasses scrolling on smartphone and smiling standing outdoor, reading good news, satisfied with currency exchange rate, monitoring stock markets
4k00:06Old gray haired man market research analyst in eyeglasses scrolling on smartphone and smiling standing outdoor, reading good news, satisfied with currency exchange rate, monitoring stock markets
Mature oldster laughing watching funny videos on smartphone, waiting bus or taxi
4k00:05Mature oldster laughing watching funny videos on smartphone, waiting bus or taxi
Anxious and angry man sale manager with gray hair and beard clenching fingers into fists, is angry with competitors, ready to take his clients back, problems on labor market, rivalry
4k00:08Anxious and angry man sale manager with gray hair and beard clenching fingers into fists, is angry with competitors, ready to take his clients back, problems on labor market, rivalry
Extremely angry old man clenching fists going to fight offenders and competitors
4k00:06Extremely angry old man clenching fists going to fight offenders and competitors
Serious bearded man in stylish shirt and eyeglasses checking sports match results on smartphone, making yes gesture, satisfied with results of standings, betting and winning online
4k00:09Serious bearded man in stylish shirt and eyeglasses checking sports match results on smartphone, making yes gesture, satisfied with results of standings, betting and winning online
Happy mature man with white hair and beard making yes gesture reading email on smartphone, businessman received credit or loan for new business, entered into contractual agreement with foreign company
4k00:07Happy mature man with white hair and beard making yes gesture reading email on smartphone, businessman received credit or loan for new business, entered into contractual agreement with foreign company

Related video keywords