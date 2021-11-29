0
Stock video
Money counting equipment for paper money calculation
D
- Stock footage ID: 1083073057
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|758.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Money counting equipment for paper money calculation. Automatic mechanism for bank financial operations. Currency exchange of one hundred usd. Closeup currency counting machine counting dollar bills
4k00:09Currency counting machine counting dollar banknotes. Banking and commercial activity. Quick credit from cash. Bank automatic equipment for counting paper money. Close up cash money counting equipment
4k00:07Closeup currency counting machine counting dollar banknotes. Closeup cash money counting equipment. Bank automatic equipment for counting paper money. USA federal fed reserve note fragment
4k00:07Closeup electronic cash counting machine. Counting money on bank automatic equipment. Paper banknotes of 100 dollar bills. Money counting machine, investment capital operations
Related video keywords
100americanbankbankingbanknotebanknotesbenjaminbillbusinesscalculatingcalculationcashcash moneycommercecountcountercountingcreditcrisiscurrencydebtdollardollarseconomyelectronicequipmentexchangefinancefinancialfranklinhundredinflationinvestmentmachinemoneyone hundred dollarpaperpaymentrichsalesavingsstackususausd