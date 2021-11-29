 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Group of schoolmates, attractive highschool multinational students sit at desk in library with laptop writing essay or summary, take notes busy in exam preparation using modern tech. Education concept

f

By fizkes

  • Stock footage ID: 1083072082
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV36.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
4k00:08Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
4k00:16In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
4k00:11Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
In Elementary School Class: Enthusiastic Teacher walks between Rows of Bright Diverse Children, Explains Lesson. Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning New Stuff. Side View Tracking Shot
4k00:10In Elementary School Class: Enthusiastic Teacher walks between Rows of Bright Diverse Children, Explains Lesson. Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning New Stuff. Side View Tracking Shot
Back to School, Online learning, distance lesson, education at home, technology for schoolboy, business conference. Children doing homework at home
4k00:10Back to School, Online learning, distance lesson, education at home, technology for schoolboy, business conference. Children doing homework at home
Afro american kid girl school pupil wearing headphones studying online from home watching web class lesson or listening tutor by video call elearning on pandemic isolation. Children remote education.
4k00:24Afro american kid girl school pupil wearing headphones studying online from home watching web class lesson or listening tutor by video call elearning on pandemic isolation. Children remote education.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Footage of students writing with pens on paper in a collage classroom during lecture. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:16Footage of students writing with pens on paper in a collage classroom during lecture. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
4k00:14Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
4k00:10Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
Young Muslim Female Student Sitting Alone in College Informatics Room, Working Late Evenings on Computer Science Project. Scholar Study IT on Computer in University, Writing Homework in Class.
4k00:16Young Muslim Female Student Sitting Alone in College Informatics Room, Working Late Evenings on Computer Science Project. Scholar Study IT on Computer in University, Writing Homework in Class.
Same model in other videos
Attractive student girl standing in library holds cell phone, texting message, chatting in social media, check on-line studies timetable using mobile application, gen Z and modern tech usage concept
4k00:11Attractive student girl standing in library holds cell phone, texting message, chatting in social media, check on-line studies timetable using mobile application, gen Z and modern tech usage concept
Smiling teenager guy wear wireless headphones sit at table in college library talks to camera, take part in seminar, make video call. Tuition, generation Z and on-line studies, virtual meeting concept
4k00:22Smiling teenager guy wear wireless headphones sit at table in college library talks to camera, take part in seminar, make video call. Tuition, generation Z and on-line studies, virtual meeting concept
Young attractive student girl standing in public library with cellphone, read received message, check class school schedule using mobile application. Generation Z modern tech usage, lifestyle concept
4k00:11Young attractive student girl standing in public library with cellphone, read received message, check class school schedule using mobile application. Generation Z modern tech usage, lifestyle concept
Young tired unmotivated girl student sit at table in library prepares for exam test, feeling lack of ideas while makes coursework. Boring study, monotonous learning, unloving subject at school concept
4k00:13Young tired unmotivated girl student sit at table in library prepares for exam test, feeling lack of ideas while makes coursework. Boring study, monotonous learning, unloving subject at school concept
Concept of videocall application, online study, tuition, generation Z use modern tech, e-learn concept. Student Asian girl sit at desk in library using laptop, learns subject distantly via video call
4k00:19Concept of videocall application, online study, tuition, generation Z use modern tech, e-learn concept. Student Asian girl sit at desk in library using laptop, learns subject distantly via video call
Multicultural group of students studying sit at desk in library, diverse teammates preparing for exam, writing essay, discuss topic, make assignment. University education, knowledge, teamwork concept
4k00:20Multicultural group of students studying sit at desk in library, diverse teammates preparing for exam, writing essay, discuss topic, make assignment. University education, knowledge, teamwork concept
Group of diverse teenagers standing indoor with smart phones in hands, chatting in social media, ignoring live communication prefer virtual, close up cropped view. Gen Z and gadgets overuse, bad habit
4k00:10Group of diverse teenagers standing indoor with smart phones in hands, chatting in social media, ignoring live communication prefer virtual, close up cropped view. Gen Z and gadgets overuse, bad habit
Forefront view positive 17s student guy sit at desk with laptop smile look at camera showing thumbs up gesture, diverse schoolmates on background. Effective e-learn, education use modern tech concept
4k00:09Forefront view positive 17s student guy sit at desk with laptop smile look at camera showing thumbs up gesture, diverse schoolmates on background. Effective e-learn, education use modern tech concept

Related video keywords