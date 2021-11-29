0
Stock video
Student guy sit at table in college library wear headphones talk to online tutor through video conference writing down in copybook, take notes new knowledge. Video call event, education, study concept
f
By fizkes
- Stock footage ID: 1083071668
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|24.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Smiling teenager guy wear wireless headphones sit at table in college library talks to camera, take part in seminar, make video call. Tuition, generation Z and on-line studies, virtual meeting concept
4k00:20Multicultural group of students studying sit at desk in library, diverse teammates preparing for exam, writing essay, discuss topic, make assignment. University education, knowledge, teamwork concept
4k00:10Group of diverse teenagers standing indoor with smart phones in hands, chatting in social media, ignoring live communication prefer virtual, close up cropped view. Gen Z and gadgets overuse, bad habit
4k00:09Forefront view positive 17s student guy sit at desk with laptop smile look at camera showing thumbs up gesture, diverse schoolmates on background. Effective e-learn, education use modern tech concept
4k00:18Group of schoolmates, attractive highschool multinational students sit at desk in library with laptop writing essay or summary, take notes busy in exam preparation using modern tech. Education concept
4k00:07Six multinational students group of friendly classmates sit at table in library do schoolwork, discuss collaborative project, learning theory, enjoy communication. High school education, study concept
4k00:11Three happy multi ethnic teenagers, students buddies meet each other, handshaking greeting hugging enjoy communication having conversation in college library. Strong friendship, fellowship concept
Related video keywords
16s videoconferenceadolescent boybookcase distantbooks universitycampus activitycollege studyconference lecturedesk studentdevice usingdigital schoolboye-learning computereducation onlineeducational webinareffective listenelearning courseessay writingevent talkingexercise appgen headphonesguy wearhandwriting noteshighschool classimprove skillinternet generationknowledge testlaptop worklesson learnerlibrary bookshelveslifestyle teenlive schoolworkmake callmeeting learningmodern highone personpupil copybookschool assignmentsitting examsmart applicationtech gadgettechnology peopleteenager homeworktuition preparingvideo classroomvideocall jewvirtual glasseswireless connectionyoung scholaryouth conversation